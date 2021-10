Brighton v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also makes one change after his side's north London derby win over Spurs last week.

Albert Sambi Lokonga replaces Granit Xhaka after the Switzerland captain damaged his knee ligaments in Sunday's win.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Tomiyasu, Lokonga

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Elneny, Martinelli