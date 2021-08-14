Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to BBC Sport: "It was a tough day. It's not easy to accept conceding three goals. But that was a hard one. We are talking about one of the best teams in Europe. All credit to them, they played really well.

"I'm frustrated because I thought we could do a bit more without the ball. We have to accept to defend because the other team were better. We got too frustrated.

"The game showed there is a still a lot of work to be done. We knew it would be challenging today. Chelsea may have 20 international players. We showed the difference between the teams.

"We have to keep working, believe in ourselves. We know what we need to improve. The game didn't change the thoughts I had before. We still have to work and improve the squad.

"The window is still open and I'm looking forward to bringing some new players. I believe we're still short on numbers. We need bodies because we are short. The game showed that.

"We always want to improve the squad. Hopefully we can sign a couple of players before the end of the market."