Chelsea v Tottenham: What the form shows

Tottenham have won just one of their past 31 away league games against Chelsea (drawn 10, lost 20), winning 3-1 in April 2018 with current boss Antonio Conte in charge of the Blues that day.

Tottenham have lost 13 of their 17 away games in all competitions against reigning European champions (won two, drawn two), with those victories coming at Nottingham Forest in November 1980 (3-0) and Liverpool in March 1985 (1-0).

Chelsea have already won three games against Tottenham in all competitions this season, including twice this month in the EFL Cup semi-final. The last Premier League team to win four games against an opponent in a single campaign were Manchester City against West Ham in 2013-14.

Spurs have failed to score in each of their past five meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, with their goalless run against the Blues currently standing at 457 minutes since Erik Lamela’s strike in September 2020. They’ve never gone six games without a goal against an opponent in their history.