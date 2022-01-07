'Ambitious and driven footballer joining an ambitious and driven club'

Norman Riley, True Faith podcast, external

Kieran Trippier is the first signing of the new era at Newcastle United and the reaction from fans is that we are overwhelmingly delighted. Not only has the club signed a current England international at the peak of his career from the current Spanish champions, but also someone who is clearly as excited as we are about the future.

Trippier has seen beyond the current league position and, like us, believes we can get out of the relegation zone and kick on. This is an ambitious and driven footballer joining an ambitious and driven football club.

Under the previous ownership good players may have signed but for the most part tended to be unproven at the highest level, and their ambition extended as far as seeing Newcastle as a stepping stone to bigger and brighter things. That model is now consigned to the past and proven, top quality players will be signing for Newcastle United believing they can achieve all their aims at the club.

As a player, Trippier immediately and significantly improves the side. Diego Simeone has improved a player who was already one of England’s best full-backs, so he comes back to the Premier League a better player than when he left. Trippier’s experience, desire to win and ability to create chances are most welcome.

If a player of his calibre is willing to sign for us while we’re engaged in a relegation battle, then maybe others of a similar standing will be encouraged to do so too. HOWAY!