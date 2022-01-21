Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester host Brighton on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

The squad have a "clean bill of health" with no new illnesses or injuries.

Rodgers has confirmed Daniel Amartey has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and will be available for selection on Sunday.

On the return of James Justin: "It's going to take him a little period of time to find his level but he's a man that's naturally fit anyway."

There's not likely to be any signings in this transfer window because of the "little resources".

On the astonishing late defeat by Tottenham on Wednesday: "It was a 12-second period that changed the narrative of the game. It's football - there's lots of adversity in it and the players know that, but you have to be able to get up and fight again."

On Sunday's opponents, Rodgers said: "I've enjoyed playing Brighton. It's always a good battle and I've enjoyed watching them."

He added that Seagulls boss Graham Potter "has done really well and it will be a difficult game for us".

