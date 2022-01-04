Wissa makes Garth's team of the week after 'cracking' goal

Yoane Wissa: I'm not entirely sure how the Bees are getting the results against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and now Aston Villa but they are and going to Brentford Community Stadium is proving to be something of an ordeal for some teams. The Bees, along with their fans, have made their ground a fortress since their arrival in the Premier League.

There is no doubt that the club's strategy is to make the atmosphere as intimidating as possible for the opposition. To do that you need to create some excitement of your own and Yoane Wissa did exactly that by providing a cracking equaliser.

Read what else Garth had to say about Brentford, plus see which other players made his team of the week