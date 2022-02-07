Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole has praised the cohesion at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp after they dispatched Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Klopp named back-ups Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher in his starting line-up and was rewarded with a convincing victory.

"I don't know how Klopp keeps the cohesion and flow going," Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I don't understand how he keeps everyone happy even when they're not playing."

New signing Luis Diaz came off the bench to set up a goal, while Harvey Elliott made a dream return from long-term injury with a stunning strike in front of the Kop.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's star forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were duelling in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"You just know that Klopp will keep the wheels turning even without those two boys," said Cole.

"It's an unbelievable squad and it seems that no player struggles to fit in."

Listen to full analysis of Liverpool's win over Cardiff from 22'32 on BBC Sounds