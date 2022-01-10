Brentford boss Thomas Frank has labelled Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse as "probably the best direct free-kick taker in the world" as his side prepare to take on the Saints on Tuesday.

Ward-Prowse scored his 11th direct free-kick against Crystal Palace in December to move fourth on the all-time Premier League list and Frank is wary of the threat the Saints midfielder will pose.

"It's not as good as a penalty but it's close to when Ward-Prowse is around," said Frank. "He is a fantastic midfielder but his set-piece skills definitely add extra value.

"He is the best set-piece taker in the league - there is maybe one left-footer at PSG who is better - but he is definitely the best right-footer in the world."

Frank also paid tribute to opposite number Ralph Hasenhuttl, describing him as a "very good coach with a very impressive team".