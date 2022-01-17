Leicester 'in shark-infested waters' over Tielemans

Leicester are reportedly planning for the departure Youri Tielemans, with Arsenal keen on signing the Belgian midfielder.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards says the Foxes have little power to try and convince Tielemans to stay.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "When you hear he has 18 months left on his contract this is the moment when a club like Leicester find themselves in shark-infested waters.

"They’ve got a really talented player, a wonderful bit of recruitment from Leicester, but they get to a point when the player outgrows the football club. It saddens me that it happens but it’s just one of the natural laws of football.

"Tielemans, for me, is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He probably walks into all but Manchester City’s team and possibly not Liverpool’s but all of the other big clubs will want him and clubs with bigger budgets than Leicester.

"Leicester have had to do this before so before we get too sad, we have to remember it’s such a slick operation at Leicester. When they sold Mahrez they used some of the money to bring Tielemans in. They coped with the loss of Maguire and Kante when you think they are going to fall apart.

"I think you’ll be talking £40m or £50m and they can use the money to rebuild and refresh the squad. It is sad but it’s just the way it is in Premier League football that these sharks are able to snap up their prey from the smaller clubs."

