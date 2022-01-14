Spurs 'need to work a lot' as Conte settles in

Spurs boss Antonio Conte says "it's time to work to improve our situation" as his team welcome Arsenal in the north London derby this weekend.

Spurs are sixth, two points behind their visitors but with two games in hand, and four points off West Ham who occupy the final Champions League spot.

"I have made my evaluations about the situation," Conte said. "Now we have only to work to try to improve what I found here.

"The most important thing is to get the best out of my players. The path in front of us is very difficult as we start to rebuild and bring Tottenham up.

"We need to work a lot and change many aspects compared to the past."

Spurs are unbeaten in the league under Conte but did slip to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat across two legs in their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

However, Conte smiled at suggestions his touchline demeanour had mellowed since his first spell in England.

"You'll have to ask the fourth referee if I was calmer against Chelsea," he said. "He will be surprised at that."

