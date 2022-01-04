'Star of the show' Mac Allister makes Garth's team of the week
Alexis Mac Allister's two goals in Brighton's 3-2 win over Everton have earned him a spot in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Alexis Mac Allister: Brighton have not scored three goals in a game all season. To do it away at Everton is impressive when you consider the Seagulls' record at Goodison has not been the best. The star of the show was Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, who took both his goals brilliantly.
