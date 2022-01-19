Brighton show 'outstanding progress' as Chelsea stutter

Former Brighton forward Glenn Murray has praised the "outstanding progress" under Graham Potter after the Seagulls impressed in drawing with Chelsea last night.

"They controlled the game for large periods and fully deserved the point if not more," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"They are progressing very well and I expect it to continue under Potter and Tony Bloom."

Murray also hailed the contribution of goalscorer Adam Webster, whose "astute defending" kept dangerman Romelu Lukaku quiet.

On Chelsea, Murray accepted boss Thomas Tuchel's admission his team were "tired" after a hectic run of fixtures but said it doesn't fully explain a poor run of form.

"They've had 15 games to Brighton's nine since the start of December," he said. "But he has got such a strong squad with a lot of talent that's in theory much better than Brighton.

"I think he needs more out of his players."

