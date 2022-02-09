Jurgen Klopp has hailed Joel Matip as one of Liverpool's "best ever free transfers" and says the centre-back is vital to how his side play.

Matip joined the Reds in 2016 from Schalke but his last two seasons have been disrupted by injury.

This campaign, he has stayed fit and cemented his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence.

"Centre-half is a really important position for us with how we play," Klopp said. "We need really good players there and we have had too many injuries in that position.

"Joel is an outstanding player and I think it would really close race with Milly for the best signing on a free transfer.

"What we have reached in the last few years would not have happened without them."