I had no symptoms - Antonio

Michail Antonio said he was training as normal and had no symptoms before testing positive for Covid-19.

Antonio wasn't in the Hammers squad for their Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham on Wednesday, but manager David Moyes has hinted that his isolation period is nearly over.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, Antonio said: "I don’t even know where I got it from.

"I remember last week I was feeling ill, I’m thinking it must have been around that time.

"I've got no symptoms. Last week I was rough but that was the only day and after that, no symptoms. I trained all week. I was getting ready for the game.

"All my lateral flows were negative. It was my PCR that caught me.

"When I said that people are walking around symptom-free and not knowing that they have got it, that was me. It’s hard but you’ve got to try and stay in your bubbles. We are all human beings and need to go out to the supermarket."

