MOTD Top 10 - Leicester's turnaround

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their Premier League top-10 moments again.

On this week’s Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast the subject is the biggest upsets in Premier League history.

Leonardo Ulloa, external was twice on target as Leicester staged a remarkable turnaround to win an eight-goal thriller against Manchester United in 2014.

Was this 5-3 win the game that announced the Foxes were fully back in the Premier League after 10 seasons away? The following campaign they won the title to stun the footballing world.

“It was around about this time that people were starting to say 'this Vardy is a bit of a handful',” said Lineker. “I still find it difficult to get my head around Leicester's success. Even now I look back at their title win and think 'how did that happen?'. I thought Leicester would fall away that season but it didn't happen.”

You can read about the games the team discussed here

