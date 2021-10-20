Newcastle United's new owners have yet to make contact with manager Steve Bruce after the Magpies' home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (Daily Star), external

The list of candidates to replace Bruce at Newcastle has narrowed to Eddie Howe, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre, who each held initial talks with the club last week. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Leeds United will miss out on Blackburn Rovers' English midfielder Joe Rothwell as the 26-year-old has chosen to sign for Rangers instead. (TEAMtalk), external

