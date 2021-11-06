Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "Massively compliment to the players, they are the real artists for the way we played.

"To come here at Old Trafford, our rivals of the city, our neighbours and play the way we played was really good.

"Against them you want to attack quicker than you have to attack and if you don't finish the attack you will be attacked much, much quicker and that is where they are so good. That is why we needed a game with a thousand million passes. We need a game like with the ball in the fridge, keep it there.

"When you make a build up and break the lines and don't finish then Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Marcus] Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood are there. We have to avoid that, and how do we do that? With the ball in our pocket. And to make an extra pass. We did it."