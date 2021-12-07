Man City tie 'a shot in the arm'

Swindon Town chief executive Rob Angus has said playing Manchester City in the FA Cup third round will provide a huge financial boost to the League Two club.

The Robins were relegated from League One last season and have failed to pay players and rent for the County Ground in recent times.

Angus said: "It will be a shot in the arm financially. We've inherited a very, very difficult position with £4.5m worth of debt. We've made good progress but we've still got £2.5m worth of debt to work through and legal battles and issues to work through.

"This will be a big help.

"We've got to share the gate receipts with the other club. We've got the stewarding and policing costs to take into account. So an away draw would have been better, but hopefully we will get it on TV and that money will be helpful."