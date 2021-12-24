Liverpool will miss star duo but are not going away - Shearer

Alan Shearer, BBC Sport columnist

Liverpool lost some key players to Covid last week but their biggest worry is probably how they will cope in January when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away with Egypt and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

If that tournament goes ahead, Salah and Mane might only end up missing two league games each - but it could be three or four. In a title race this tight, that could be enough to cost Jurgen Klopp's side the big prize.

We are talking about two of his star players, who can and will change games by scoring goals, being away for up to a month.

Salah, in particular, is capable of magic at any moment. He is the best in the world right now - not just the best goalscorer, but the best player full stop.

So of course his absence is going to be a loss to Liverpool and a boost to their rivals, although Klopp still has plenty of firepower to call on in Diogo Jota, Robert Firmino, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

You could argue that, like Chelsea, Liverpool have not been at their usual level in recent weeks anyway, but they have still been winning most of the time.

I know they dropped points against Spurs at the weekend but they saw some very strange - and incorrect - refereeing decisions go against them. Those decisions didn't quite ruin the game, but they had a big say in the outcome.

Overall, I don't have any concerns about Liverpool and I'd actually say it is a positive that they have kept their momentum despite having to work harder than Manchester City for the points in recent weeks.

We know they will improve, and they are not going away.

Read more about why Shearer thinks no-one is in control of the title race