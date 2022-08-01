Brendan Rodgers says his ambitions for the season haven't changed despite a difficult transfer window for Leicester City.

The Foxes are yet to make a signing this summer, and there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of a number of players.

He told BBC Radio Leicester: "I know we haven’t made signings, and there is maybe doubt around the squad and the team, but my ambitions don’t change from when I first came in.

"My ambition was for Leicester City to challenge and compete for European football every year. That is something we will take on board and look to do this coming season. We want to be competitive in the cup competitions also, so that is our focus. Let’s see where we get to.

"I’m really looking forward to the season. There is a lot of propaganda around with us not signing a player, and supporters want to come and see new players and new talents - but we have to respect where the club is at.

"If we can challenge for the European places then that is where we want to bring the football club. We want to keep pushing and make that regular appearance. That is always the mission.

"The competition will be greater than ever this year, but my focus is on Leicester City and doing everything I can to help with the squad that we have."

