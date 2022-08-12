Bruno Lage was full of praise of former captain Conor Coady following his departure for Everton.

The Wolves boss called his former captain "one of the best men" he has come across in football and wished him well in the rest of his career.

"He is one of the best men I have met in football, he was my captain but more important a good friend and he helped me a lot," said Lage.

"Last season we tried to do a lot of things and we did. The first eight months were so good, but then we got injuries.

"I will not change anything, I understand the position of Coady and he wants to play every game.

"Then we need to understand the position of the club and the player. There is nothing wrong, Wolves wanted to go in one direction and he went in another.

"I want the best for him, his career, his family and his life. It is very hard to lose a man like him, and a captain like him.

"Also we have good lads in our house and we need to find the best way to replace his leadership because it was so good but we have good men here that can replace him, not the same as him because every personality is different."