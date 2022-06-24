Marina Granovskaia's departure couldn't have come at a worse time for Chelsea, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

After 12 years at the club, Chelsea confirmed the departure of Granovskaia this week, with Todd Boehly taking over the role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

"There could not be worse timing for all these changes considering the rebuilding job that they have to do for the squad," Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They have lost two centre-backs already in Rudiger and Christensen, Azpilicueta I think is on his way out and even if he wasn’t he is getting old and as we saw last season he was not at his best, he was very frustrated and there was a lot of anger about him. Thiago Silva is obviously going to be 39.

"The whole defence has to be worked on, then the midfield as much as I love N’Golo Kante, he misses 50% of matches because of injuries and the lack of fitness. Jorginho is 31 and I’m not sure that Tuchel sees him as important as he was when he arrived at the club.

"And then going forward Lukaku is about to leave and it’s up to you if you replace him or not, but if you don’t then you need to make sure that Kai Havertz and the others can be good enough to score all the goals you need.

"So all that work that you have to do, even if Marina Granovskaia would stay until the end of the summer it is going to feel very, very different. It’s a new owner, we’re not really sure how much money he has and also if you’re the new owner and you see the disaster that was the Lukaku move, surely you are going to be far more cautious to spend a lot of money on players.

"I really don’t know where they are going to go in terms of recruitment now. They are going to start pre-season in two weeks now, so you need bodies, you need players and I think this could be a very, very tricky season.

"I can’t stress enough, it’s such a key time, it’s such a key summer for the club that it is detrimental."

