Chelsea show potential in painful Wembley defeat

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Wembley

Chelsea will feel bitter disappointment about this EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool because they will know they had the chances to secure the first domestic trophy of the season to add to the Uefa Super Cup and the World Club Cup success.

Thomas Tuchel’s decision to send on Kepa Arrizabalaga as a spot-kick specialist did not work out, compounded by the goalkeeper’s decisive miss as Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties.

And yet, Chelsea had the opportunities to put themselves in a position of supremacy and give themselves the chance of victory well before the penalty lottery.

Mason Mount will regret missing two big chances either side of half-time but if there is any scant consolation for Chelsea and Tuchel it is that they proved a match for Liverpool in 120 thrilling minutes in which the two teams could not be separated.

This was a painful defeat but Chelsea showed enough to demonstrate they will be in contention for silverware again this season.