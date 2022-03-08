Blues boosted by duo's return

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have returned to training after missing the past two matches because of injury and Covid-19 respectively.

Club captain Azpilicueta missed the Blues' wins over Luton Town and Burnley after suffering an injury in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool.

Alonso also missed both matches after testing positive for Covid, but the pair joined up with their team-mates at Cobham before Thursday's visit of Norwich City.