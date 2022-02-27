'A decision which will create great sadness among supporters'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

In recent weeks, Bielsa's refusal to alter his approach has left Leeds looking bereft, vulnerable and exposing a style that, while as pleasing on the eye as any, is fragile and fraught with danger.

Bielsa, however, has left a body of work behind at Elland Road that will make him a hero forever with the fervent Leeds support, who have loved the entertainment he has provided for them as well as his humble approach that chimed perfectly with the characteristics of the area.

Leeds fans have resolutely refused to dilute their admiration for Bielsa, even in the face of grim recent evidence, but his unbending insistence on his own style and refusal to seemingly even countenance a measure of pragmatism has led to a decision which will create great sadness at the club and among its supporters.

Bielsa can justly point to mitigating circumstances such as the absence through injury of his key midfield man, England's Kalvin Phillips, and Leeds' main source of goals, Patrick Bamford. They have had a devastating impact on the team's effectiveness, while they have also missed influential defender and leader Liam Cooper.

Leeds would have been bracing themselves, preparing even, for the possibility of Bielsa leaving at the end of the season. He operates on one-year contracts and the noise has grown louder recently that his time was coming to a close.

This would have been more the time of Leeds' choosing for any parting of the ways, but the real threat of relegation has hastened events.