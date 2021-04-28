Leeds United's Illan Meslier says his superb save to deny John Lundstram in the win at Sheffield United back in September is his number one of the season.

The young Frenchman dived to his right to brilliantly thwart Lundstram from eight yards in the first half - setting the platform for the Whites to snatch a late 1-0 victory.

It was the first of his 10 Premier League clean sheets this season.

"It was the most important for me because it was one of the best saves of my career," Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds.

"At this moment, I said: 'OK, you have the capacity to make these saves - so keep going."

