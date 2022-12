PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23, says he would "think" about joining Manchester United, but has had no contact from the Premier League club. (NRC - in Dutch), external

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, says he would like to play in the Premier League. The former Manchester United target's contract at Juventus ends in 2023. (Express), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column