S﻿t Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is relishing the Scottish Cup fourth-round meeting with Rangers - and says his side will take inspiration from notable wins over the Ibrox men.

"It's always good to get a home draw," Davidson said. "Rangers will provide extremely tough opposition and it's up to us to rise to the challenge and be at our very best.

"The Scottish Cup is a tournament I care deeply about and always want to do well in it.

"We had the success of 2014 and in 2021. Remember, we beat Rangers on penalties in 2021. We showed great resilience and character that night.

"We will require the same mindset again and we can also take confidence from our league victory a few weeks ago. But, of course, this will be a totally new challenge and there is also a new manager at Rangers in Michael Beale.

"However, we will have a plan to win the tie as we want to go far in the Scottish Cup. Our supporters will look forward to this occasion and I'm sure McDiarmid will be full. Our supporters can play a vital role on the day, that's for sure."