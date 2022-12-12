Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's latest signing Alistair Johnston took advice from former club favourite Victor Wanyama before moving to Glasgow.

Wanyama, who spent two years at Celtic, shared a dressing room with Johnston at Montreal.

"The interest from Celtic came up about two months ago," said the Canada international.

"Victor Wanyama was still at Montreal at that point, so I brought it up to him and said, 'there might be some interest from Celtic, what are your thoughts on that?'

"He's played at some massive clubs, some Premier League clubs too and he said there's nothing quite like Celtic. To this day when he's back here, he gets recognised most of the time. Not for being a Spurs player, but for playing for Celtic.

"He said it's the fans, the size and stature of the club, how well known it is all around the world - it's a place that you want to be and he thought it would be a great fit for me."