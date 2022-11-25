C﻿eltic 'target' would consider January move - gossip

Reported Celtic target Alistair Johnston would consider a January switch from Montreal. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic are at an advanced stage of signing £800,000 right-back Johnston. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Montreal president Gabriel Gervais says he is not at the Qatar World Cup to conduct any transfer business. (Record)

Former Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hibernian and Scotland midfielder Murdo MacLeod has been allowed home after three months in hospital. (Sun)

BBC Sport