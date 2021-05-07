Leeds were pretty poor in their defeat at Brighton last week when they missed injured duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Both of them are doubts for this game and it would definitely mean advantage to Tottenham if they miss out again.

I fancy Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to cause Leeds plenty of problems, and Spurs to leave with the points.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brandon's prediction: Leeds are flying at the moment while Tottenham seem to have taken a bit of a step back. 2-1

