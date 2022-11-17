Celtic beaten by Sydney FC despite Kyogo opener

I﻿t wasn't the start to his homecoming tour that Ange Postecoglou was hoping for as Celtic opened their Australia trip with a 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC.

A﻿ Hoops side captained by James Forrest took a first-half lead in the Sydney Super Cup friendly when Kyogo Furuhashi deflected Alexandro Bernabei's drive from distance into the net.

But A-League side S﻿ydney - who had twice hit the woodwork at 0-0 - were soon level through Slovakia midfildier Robert Mak.

A﻿nd despite Celtic, who brought on the likes of Jota, Matt O'Riley and Sead Haksabanovic at the break, having the better of the second half, they were sunk by a terrific strike from Max Burgess at the Allianz Stadium.