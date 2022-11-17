St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus reckons Scotland fans will be throwing their support behind the Socceroos at the World Cup.

B﻿accus is one of seven Premiership players in Graham Arnold's Australia squad, who open their campaign against France on Tuesday.

A﻿nd the 24-year-old - a stand-out for the Buddies since his summer switch from his homeland - also revealed he has his heart set on a Premier League move down the line.

"Obviously I want to progress as far as I can in my career and play at the highest level," Baccus said.

"I think everyone wants to play in the Premier League. I’m in the UK now, it’s a stepping stone, if I can have another stepping stone before that stage that would be great for my career."

He was also keen to thank St Mirren fans for their support, adding: “It’s a great feeling to have the whole of Paisley behind me.

"I think I’m the first St Mirren player to go to the World Cup, so they were super happy.

“I think without Scotland in the World Cup, there’s seven of us here from Scotland, so they’ll be backing us.”