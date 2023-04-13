Kilmarnock v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock have earned 93% of their Scottish Premiership points this season at home (26/28), losing just one of their last eight home league matches (W4 D3).

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has 22 league goals this season; the last player to score more in a Scottish Premiership campaign was Liam Boyce in 2016-17 (23), while the last non-British player to score more in the Scottish top flight was Scott McDonald in 2007-08 (25).

Kilmarnock have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D1), losing their last five in a row by an aggregate score of 0-15.