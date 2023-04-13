Livingston v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Livingston have lost five of their last seven league games (W1 D1), more than their previous 15 before this (W6 D5 L4).

Excluding penalties, no side has conceded more goals from set-pieces in the Scottish Premiership this season than St Johnstone (15).

Livingston have won both of their league meetings with St Johnstone this season so far; they have never won three straight top-flight games against the Perth side before.