Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Ross County's style of play has somewhat reverted back to its unattractiveness in which it reflected at the start of the season.

This is due to one common factor. The lack of Yan Dhanda.

At the start of the season, Dhanda was not a starter. He was most often left on the sidelines as claims were made that he needed time to bed into Scottish football.

But we soon saw that wasn’t the case as when he entered the fray he burst onto the scene and showed the Staggies crowd just how much technical ability he has.

Now with rumours surrounding his injury suggesting he may have a fractured foot, you would forgive County fans for worrying about how they are going to play and create without the former Swansea man.

Eamonn Brophy leading the line and hitting form has been a massive plus. But now County are going to have to find a way to create chances for Brophy and Jordan White at the top end, without having Dhanda playing behind them.

It could encourage Malky Mackay to change shape once again, perhaps re-introducing wingers like Gwion Edwards, Josh Sims and perhaps even Jordy Hiwula – who could all have a strong impact in the wider areas.