Robson on pressure, focusing on the present & 'invaluable' Fox
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Premiership trip to face St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:
Robson insists being given the job until the end of the season hasn't lifted or added any pressure on him: "The biggest thing for me is Saturday and trying to win the game."
He says he has given no thought to what might happen beyond the summer, adding it would be dangerous to focus on anything other than the here and now.
Liam Fox's experience as a manager, coach and youth coach will be "invaluable" in his new Pittodrie role. Robson is big on coaches being good on the grass and Fox "is one of them".
He wants his side to continue to build on recent results, adding "we've not achieved anything" and "we get our heads down, we work and we try and win games for the football club".
Team news - no fresh issues following the international break.