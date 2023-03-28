St Johnstone's XG (expected goals) stats paint a wildly contrasting picture at either end of the pitch.

Callum Davidson's men have an XG in 29 league matches this season of 25.54, but their actual goal total stands at 33.

That's a hefty difference of 7.46, meaning the Saints have been clinical in front of goal.

It's not so good news in defence though. They have an XA (expected goals against) of 37.76, but have conceded 48, a difference of almost 10.

That tallies with the fact Davidson's side have kept just four clean sheets this season, and only one in their last 16 games.

It looks like the Perth men - current seven points adrift of sixth place with four pre-split fixtures left - will have to tighten up at the back and maintain their cutting edge up front if they're to sneak into the top half.