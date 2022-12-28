Leeds v Manchester City: Team news

Leeds are hopeful that goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be able to maintain his ever-present record this season despite a recent bout of glandular fever.

Tyler Adams is suspended after his red card against Spurs before the World Cup break.

Manchester City are without Ruben Dias for a month due to a hamstring injury, while Kalvin Phillips will not feature due to concerns over his fitness.

Julian Alvarez has been given time off after Argentina's World Cup victory.

