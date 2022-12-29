Leeds 'need more quality' to ease relegation fears

Leeds can be encouraged by their fighting spirit and togetherness against Manchester City but will need more quality to pull away from relegation trouble, believes former Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Steve Stone.

Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Jesse Marsch's side, who sit 15th, two points above the bottom three, need a different approach.

"They never know when they are beaten but why do they have to go behind before they come alive?" he said.

"Sure, against City they were never going to be too brave. Yet, it's as if they are waiting for the opposition to tire before they try and open the game up.

"The crowd here [at Elland Road] expect them to come out and I think in other home games they will need to go at teams. They have got spirit, they have got resilience - I just think they are not great in possession and need more quality.

"They seem to be on the wrong end of narrow defeats too often and that is concerning."

Listen to more analysis on Leeds from 17'35 on BBC Sounds