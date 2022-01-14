'Siege mentality' needed to avoid relegation - Smith

Dean Smith feels his Norwich side need a defensive attitude in order to survive Premier League relegation this season.

The Canaries are bottom of the table on 11 points from 20 games and have won only twice in the top flight so far.

"We have certainly spoken in the the dressing room about having a siege mentality at the moment," said Smith.

"We understand, with the results and the run we are on, that we are going to come in for criticism - that happens and you have to get on with that.

"But we want that siege mentality where we come out and fight and try and prove people wrong."

Norwich were boosted by a win over League One Charlton Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup last weekend, but then were beaten by West Ham on Wednesday as their poor league form continued.

Smith added: "We need to be pulling in the same direction.

"We are trying to win games and if our performance level isn't good enough, then let us know at the end.

"I'm a big boy and I can take it. The backing we got in the first three games [in charge] drove the players on.

"We need to give the fans something to cheer about on Saturday."