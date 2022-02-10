Callum Wilson is still training indoors rehabilitating from his calf injury but has revealed he visualises the moments he will return to action.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Footballers' Football podcast, Wilson reflects on his periods out of the game and says that being able to picture what will happen when he next plays is really important.

"Visualisation is massive in football," he said. "I'm always visualising my return from injury and how that looks, the feeling, the emotions.

"I've had times where I've scored hat-tricks after visualising them. You've already lived those moments so you know nothing will get in your way."

Wilson also says self-talk is key for recovering from missed chances.

"If you tense yourself up and get all frustrated, then your aim will be slightly off," he said. "Stay focused, relaxed and keep going.

"Eventually, you'll hit the bullseye."

Listen to the full episode here on BBC Sounds