Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

A scrappy game against Everton at Etihad Stadium did not end Manchester City's 2022 in the way they would have hoped.

An early challenge from Everton's Ben Godfrey on Erling Haaland got the Norwegian's back up and what ensued was a physical battle where Haaland seemed intent on directing his frustrations at the defender.

The prolific forward opened the scoring when Riyad Mahrez got round Vatalii Mykolenko with some nifty footwork and found Haaland in the middle of the box, ready to fire past Jordan Pickford.

Wild celebrations were directed at Godfrey but a disjointed second-half with lengthy delays stemmed City's flow and they were unable to play the possession-based expansive football fans have become accustomed to.

Damarai Gray's stunning curled effort cancelled out Haaland's opener and from there City could not find the opening they needed to wrap up the points and keep the pace with Premier League front-runners Arsenal.

Overall a frustrating afternoon for the home side, who remain second but have given themselves even more to do catch up to the Gunners.