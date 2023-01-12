Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest will "look into" any prospect of making Dean Henderson eligible to face his parent club in the League Cup semi-final.

Henderson is on loan at the City Ground from Manchester United and is therefore ineligible when the sides meet in a two-legged semi-final.

Talking to BBC Radio Nottingham, Cooper said: “We will look into that. I can’t answer that for definite, because I don’t know if there is any process or protocols that you can pursue. If there is, sure then we will do it. Let’s see, one, if it is possible, and two, how that goes. If we do it, the ball isn’t in our court for obvious reasons. But for sure we will look at everything."

Henderson helped Forest past Wolves via a penalty shootout on Wednesday and Cooper said: “He was brilliant at keeping the ball out of the net tonight, there is no doubt about that, whether it was from open play or the penalty shootout. He deserves massive credit for it.”