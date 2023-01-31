As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Brighton still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Frank: Mark my words, Brighton have a very good squad and, if they can keep their best players and add some top talent, they could break into the top six. I think they need a striker, a left-back and a right-winger. Arkadiusz Milik, Kieran Tierney and Lucas Moura/Anthony Elanga would all be good signings.

Jake: Talk has always been about a striker for the last few windows, but the emergence of Evan Ferguson and scoring form from midfield this month suggest a question finally answered. We do need cover at left-back for the excellent Pervis Estupinan, a new central defender where we have quality but are a bit thin, and maybe some midfield cover if Caicedo goes.

Freddie: This may be the best season that any Brighton fan will ever live through. Ideally we should try to capitalise on that to achieve qualification for a European adventure next season. I have full faith in the board and the success they have attained. For me, keeping and building around Mitoma and Ferguson are the priorities.

Bob: I believe we still need a top striker. We can get the ball into the penalty area down both wings but more shots need to be on target. Ferguson is very promising but Welbeck is past his best.