Young guns impress in the cup

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

If there was ever going to be an FA Cup shock, it might have been yesterday. Liverpool’s preparations were hardly ideal, what with Covid issues, a training ground closure, and with star players away on international duty. But in the cup, it’s all about winning, and to that end it was job done.

For a manager who doesn’t usually spend big in January, Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted with how his youngsters fared. It gives him a peak into the future, and maybe even the present too, knowing if called upon they won’t let him down. Conor Bradley, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, and Kaide Gordon all impressed, Gordon with a goal he’ll always remember, and Tyler Morton is now looking like someone we can call a first-team player – assured, busy, and more than comfortable in these senior surroundings.

It wasn’t as easy as the scoreline suggested despite dominating possession. Credit to Shrewsbury, who defended well and kept their shape, and perhaps it did need the more experienced heads like Fabinho and Firmino to close the game out - but it's another obstacle out of the way, and another home tie is the reward.

The squad will certainly be tested in the coming weeks and Covid is always liable to take things out of anyone’s control. But the young guns will be champing at the bit should the call come again.