Barcelona are targeting Leeds winger Raphinha and have an agreement with the player, says BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague.

However, the Elland Road club have asked to delay talks over a fee until next month so they can focus on their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Should Raphinha move to the Nou Camp then Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave, with Paris St-Germain the favourites to sign the France forward.