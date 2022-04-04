Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

It was another disappointing day for Manchester United, who - with eight games of the season remaining - give the air of a group for whom the end cannot come quickly enough, which tells its own story of a sorry campaign.

Other than an actual victory, Leicester couldn’t have got much more from their trip to Old Trafford, with Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana teaming up in central defence and an overall performance of growing maturity before their Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven.

Victory would have been the first time Leicester had won successive away games at Old Trafford, and the disappointment from Brendan Rodgers' perspective would be that his team did not hold on to their lead long enough.

Rodgers thought James Maddison had won it and questioned fourth official Martin Atkinson when the goal was ruled out. He was still unconvinced even after the decision had been explained.