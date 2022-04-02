Chelsea 1-4 Brentford - Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to BBC Sport: “Nobody saw it coming, especially after going 1-0 ahead. It was very untypical of us. But we stopped defending. We were not aware of enough of the danger, were sloppy with the defending and got punished.

"They made the most of it in those 10 minutes. Right after their third goal we had 10 minutes where we had big, big chances and we missed them. They were lucky and clinical enough to get three goals. We did not defend like it is needed to in the Premier League and got punished."

On how this affects preparations for Real Madrid in midweek: “It is not about Real Madrid. It is about us. It is one day off now and on Monday we start again.”