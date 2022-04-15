Liverpool talking point: A very modern rivalry

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

The game was breathless and breathtaking. With two of the best managers leading two of the best teams in world football, it had a lot to live up to and it delivered everything - goals, close calls, VAR, shots hitting the post, and some very nervy moments for both sides.

Everything, that is, except the needle that fans expect between bitter rivals.

When Jamie Carragher wrote last week that the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City is the greatest in the history of English football, he received plenty of backlash.

Virgil van Dijk and Kevin de Bruyne chatting after the game was used as ammunition by those arguing this isn’t a proper rivalry. Any sense of dislike between the players was seemingly forgotten at full-time.

“Private is private. You don’t have to fight all the time. We battle on the pitch and that is it,” said De Bruyne.

Despite media attempts to get a soundbite, both managers could not have been more complimentary. Jurgen Klopp called Pep Guardiola “the best manager in the world”, while the City boss constantly admits Liverpool are the only team capable of challenging them.

Cue headlines suggesting the relationship is too friendly, and comparisons to other classic rivalries in world football.

Mind games, or simply mutual respect?

Perhaps, though, Liverpool v Manchester City is a modern rivalry: one that doesn’t stretch back decades and isn’t bound by political, historical or religious context. Rather, it’s one where the talking is done on the pitch rather than off it.